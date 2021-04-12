Programme Manager, Climate Action, Sustainable Business Council – Auckland/Wellington

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team of climate experts working for New Zealand’s most climate ambitious companies to accelerate our transition to zero-carbon by 2050. This is a pivotal role for influencing New Zealand’s direction on climate action and will include:

• Leading a series of sector groups (e.g. transport and energy) to accelerate decarbonisation

• Working with SBC’s Heavy Freight Group to lead implementation of a low carbon pathway for the sector

• Working in partnership with Government to respond to the Climate Change Commissions recommendations

This is a fixed-term position to provide parental leave cover. The position can be based in either our Auckland or Wellington office.

About the role

Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) members have viewed climate change as their top sustainability priority for the last 5 years.

They understand the need to work together and provide a collective voice on what’s needed to accelerate our transition. SBC’s role is to support them to do that.

Their strong focus on ambitious targets and demonstrated emissions reduction has been instrumental in bringing about changes to legislative and institutional frameworks to make real progress on climate change.

2021 will be a critical year for Aotearoa/New Zealand as the Climate Change Commission delivers its first suite of carbon budgets and the Government responds with an Emissions Reduction Plan.

In preparation for this SBC and CLC has established a joint Climate Action Team to deliver on the climate action pillar of their combined strategies.

A key member of the Climate Action Team is the Programme Manager, Climate Action. This is a fixed-term role to provide parental leave cover.

As Programme Manager you will report to the Head of Climate Action and will work with the Principal Adviser, Climate Action. As part of the team you will be responsible for:

• Supporting members to deliver climate action

• Driving purposeful collaborations among members and signatories

• Engaging government and the Climate Change Commission on transition

• Delivering the SBC and CLC work programmes and reporting, including emission reduction in the value chain and adaptation

• Delivering initiatives, workshops and events within the climate portfolio

• Engaging with stakeholders and building meaningful relationships.

Core competencies

The successful candidate will be skilled in policy and project management. Core competencies include:

• Strong programme and project management skills

• Strong relationship management skills

• Experience in climate change and/or environmental sustainability

• Excellent communications (verbal and written) skills

• Confidence to work independently and proactively.

About us

The Sustainable Business Council is a CEO-led organisation with over 115 businesses from all sectors representing more than $87 billion of collective turnover, 28% of GDP, and nearly 160,000 fulltime jobs. SBC is part of the BusinessNZ network, New Zealand’s largest business advocacy body.

SBC connects member businesses, partners and sectors to create impact that no single business could achieve alone. We work with executives and sustainability professionals to maximise their positive impact for shareholders, communities and the environment. We hold our members to account by asking them to fulfil member commitments.

We deliver impact by championing our members to be at the leading-edge of sustainability and in doing so inspire other businesses to take action. On behalf of our members, we also work to create an enabling environment for positive action by collaborating with government and other key partners.

We act on two urgent issues: climate action, and ensuring New Zealanders thrive in a renewed economy.

As part of our strategy we have joined together with the Climate Leaders Coalition to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to zero-carbon by 2025.

CLC’s mission is CEOs leading the response to climate change through collective, transparent and meaningful action on mitigation and adaptation. Its purpose is to build irreversible momentum in New Zealand towards a zero carbon future.

CLC and SBC share a common vision and the two strategies are aligned.

Apply Now

Apply directly by completing the online application form here and submit your cover letter and CV.

For more information please contact Sally Betts at sbetts@businessnz.org.nz

Applications close: Friday 23 April 2021 at 5.00pm.