Analyst, Climate Change, Tasman Environmental Markets – Melbourne

Job description

• Help companies act on climate change

• Join a world class, passionate team

• Deliver zero net and carbon neutral solutions

Poised for significant growth with an enviable client base, this is a unique opportunity to join Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM) in a post-graduate role to connect business and consumers to act on climate change.

As businesses increasingly take voluntary action to address climate change our unique services and solutions are in high demand. We are looking for a highly motivated Analyst – Climate Change who can deliver important analysis and project management support across TEM’s carbon trading, carbon offset operations and finance capabilities to help TEM’s clients meet their carbon neutrality and carbon offsetting commitments.

TEM is an entrepreneurial business with big aspirations and is the largest buyer of carbon offsets in the Australian voluntary market with an expanding blue-chip client base. TEM is also rolling out our software as a service, BlueHalo, that is revolutionising the way we integrate into any reservation system or website booking/purchasing flow to calculate CO2 emissions and direct offset costs to selected projects.

Through TEM’s BlueHalo technology and carbon procurement expertise, we help our clients invest in premier carbon offset projects worldwide that deliver life-changing benefits to people and the planet.

The role will require an ability to deliver quality carbon market research, project management, and data analysis to establish new business and support the provision of carbon market products to TEM’s clients.

This position will report to the Commercial Manager with exposure to the Chief Executive Officer and will be supported by a dynamic, passionate team and the systems and processes that can deliver world class carbon offsetting outcomes.

To be successful in this role you have a passion for and experience in climate change, sustainability, or environmental markets. You have one to two years of post-graduate experience in climate change, corporate sustainability or environmental markets. You are commercially astute, have outstanding data analysis and research skills with a high attention to detail and a demonstrated ability to achieve outcomes autonomously and contribute to a fast-paced, ambitious team. Ideally you have a strong understanding of carbon markets and carbon offsetting with tertiary qualifications business, legal or environment/sustainability.

At TEM our core values include trust, excellence and mindfulness. We are recruiting for cultural fit and alignment of these values. We invest in our people, offer excellent rewards, a flexible working mode, a terrific team spirit and fun.

APPLY FROM HERE