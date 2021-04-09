Financial entities add to CCA holdings as emitters trim positions

Published 22:05 on April 9, 2021 / Last updated at 22:05 on April 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings over the past week, while WCI emitters shed their holdings slightly, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.