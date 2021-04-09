US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending Apr. 9, 2021

Published 18:21 on April 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:39 on April 9, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including a national CO2 fee and rebate bill and a Rhode Island net zero emissions act.