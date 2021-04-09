Americas > Challenges remain after Washington Senate passes LCFS, cap-and-trade bills

Challenges remain after Washington Senate passes LCFS, cap-and-trade bills

Published 17:12 on April 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:12 on April 9, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

The Washington Senate approved a weaker version of a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bill late Thursday that is tied to the implementation of a large transportation funding package, while the upper chamber also forwarded a WCI-modelled carbon market proposal to the House with a similar binding requirement.

The Washington Senate approved a weaker version of a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bill late Thursday that is tied to the implementation of a large transportation funding package, while the upper chamber also forwarded a WCI-modelled carbon market proposal to the House with a similar binding requirement.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software