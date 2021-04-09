EU Market: EUAs inch higher to stay within reach of record
Published 19:02 on April 9, 2021 / Last updated at 20:12 on April 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUA prices eked out a small gain on Friday to limit the pullback from this week's record high above €44, with bullish traders and observers expecting a fresh challenge to that level in the days ahead.
