EMEA > EU Market: EUAs inch higher to stay within reach of record

EU Market: EUAs inch higher to stay within reach of record

Published 19:02 on April 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:12 on April 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices eked out a small gain on Friday to limit the pullback from this week's record high above €44, with bullish traders and observers expecting a fresh challenge to that level in the days ahead.

EUA prices eked out a small gain on Friday to limit the pullback from this week’s record high above €44, with bullish traders and observers expecting a fresh challenge to that level in the days ahead.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software