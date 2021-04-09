Federal forecast sees rising US fuel demand this summer, potentially padding California CO2 obligations
Published 18:42 on April 9, 2021 / Last updated at 18:42 on April 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
US gasoline and diesel consumption is expected to rise this summer over 2020 levels as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, according to a federal forecast, likely increasing cap-and-trade obligations for US fuel suppliers in the WCI-linked programme.
US gasoline and diesel consumption is expected to rise this summer over 2020 levels as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, according to a federal forecast, likely increasing cap-and-trade obligations for US fuel suppliers in the WCI-linked programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.