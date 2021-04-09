Federal forecast sees rising US fuel demand this summer, potentially padding California CO2 obligations

Published April 9, 2021

US gasoline and diesel consumption is expected to rise this summer over 2020 levels as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, according to a federal forecast, likely increasing cap-and-trade obligations for US fuel suppliers in the WCI-linked programme.