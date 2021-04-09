Costly CO2 cuts for EU transport, buildings point way to separate carbon market -report
Published 12:09 on April 9, 2021 / Last updated at 12:12 on April 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU is unlikely to include road transport and buildings in its ETS anytime soon due to high abatement costs, according to analysts who believe that imposing carbon pricing on these sectors through a separate scheme initially could be a better option.
