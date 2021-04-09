Forest Carbon Technical Manager/Analyst, EFM – Portland/Remote

EFM is seeking to hire an individual with forest inventory modeling experience (using FVS), a sound understanding of forest silviculture and biometrics, carbon modeling and a quantitative background in statistics, GIS analysis or similar fields. The individual will have a basic understanding of forest carbon project design and associated standards like VCS, CAR, American Carbon Registry or similar (this qualification is flexible), and their accompanying AFUOLU methodologies. EFM is open to applications from individuals with varying years of experience and expect that there will be considerable growth opportunities in this role. Role offers flexibility of location and can vary from part-time to full-time depending on the individual’s needs. International experience, cross-cultural aptitude and working across temperate and tropical forest types will be a plus.

The individual will be an individual contributor to an inter-disciplinary team that invests in natural ecosystems across the Americas. Their main role will be to:

Champion carbon feasibility and opportunity scoping analyses that supports decision making and identifies new opportunities for acquisition or partnership.

Manage carbon and timber inventory databases that support existing portfolio of properties.

Develop in-house tools, credit generation models, and geo-spatial data sets that help identify carbon stocks associated with different ecosystems and properties across different spatial resolutions.

Evaluate external vendors, software, and technologies to improve precision, accuracy of carbon analyses.

The Manager will have a drive to stay at the forefront of AFOLU based carbon project monitoring, verification and technology. Understanding of reforestation, conservation and restoration, and agricultural soil carbon projects are strong advantages. Similarly, an understanding of “jurisdictional nested REDD” (JNR) and its impacts on carbon project development will be an asset.

Responsibilities

Model forest growth and yield (using FVS) to produce harvest schedules and inventory estimates for different forest types, but mainly focused on the PNW region.

Conduct carbon modeling and accounting analysis at various levels of accuracy and precision from feasibility studies to projects being implemented under rigorous third-party standards.

Build and maintain accessible credit generation worksheets and tools that calculate available offsets under varying scenarios for improved forest management projects, avoided deforestation projects, reforestation projects under different third-party standards like ACR, VCS and ARB.

Make updates to inventory, design cruises, work with cruisers and incorporate new information into inventory databases based on available information.

Present and communicate technical information to non-technical users and investors using visual formats.

Contribute to internal documentation, project design documentation and other written or oral presentations to a variety of internal and external audiences

Build and maintain knowledge of third-party technologies, remote or spatial tools and service providers that help reduce cost and improve accuracy of modeled carbon estimates.

Keep up to date on new methodologies, standards, tools and technologies that influence carbon and ecosystem markets

Desired Qualifications

3+ years working in a land use, carbon-oriented field, forestry or academic setting.

Intermediate to advanced user of FVS (or similar) forest projection and growth and yield systems

Experience working with international carbon accounting standards and methodologies in a technical capacity.

Technical skills that include a mixture of statistical analysis, remote sensing, GIS, ecosystem modeling, and/or forest biometrics.

Quantitative academic background a must, including hard sciences, math, statistical analysis, natural resource management etc.

Nice to have:

M.S. or Ph.D but will consider equivalent experience

Second language proficiency in Spanish, French or Portuguese.

Terms

A competitive salary

Full‐time 40 hours per week or Part-time with flexible scheduling

Competitive benefits

401(k) retirement plan with generous company match on contributions

Commuter benefits

Dog-friendly workplace

Paid vacation and holidays

Position based in Portland, OR or fully remote for the right candidate.

Application

Interested candidates should submit the following, and applications are being considered on a rolling basis:

CV or resume

Short cover letter describing your interest in the position and corresponding experience.

EFM is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity without regard for race, color, national origin, ethnicity, gender, protected veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

About EFM:

EFM is a real asset investment manager that invests in natural climate solutions in the Americas. Our investments in forests, farms, and ecosystems use climate-smart management approaches to create carbon sinks, protect biodiversity, improve water quality, and support rural livelihoods.

EFM stewards 120,000 acres across the western U.S. and has ~$215M in private capital (under management and advisement). Since 2004, we have been pioneering impact investment strategies that use blended capital and conservation finance to create long-term financial value and enduring social and environmental impact.