Asia Pacific > Three Australians fined millions for carbon credit tax scam

Three Australians fined millions for carbon credit tax scam

Published 16:08 on April 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:32 on April 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Three Australians found guilty of carrying out a carbon credit tax scam over 2009-12 have been handed a multi-million-dollar fine by the federal court for luring customers to buy offsets that were never delivered.

Three Australians found guilty of carrying out a carbon credit tax scam over 2009-12 have been handed a multi-million-dollar fine by the federal court for luring customers into buying offsets that were never delivered.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software