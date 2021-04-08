Three Australians fined millions for carbon credit tax scam
Published 16:08 on April 8, 2021 / Last updated at 16:32 on April 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Three Australians found guilty of carrying out a carbon credit tax scam over 2009-12 have been handed a multi-million-dollar fine by the federal court for luring customers to buy offsets that were never delivered.
