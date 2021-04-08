Researchers propose solution for voluntary carbon market’s Paris conundrum
Published 14:48 on April 8, 2021 / Last updated at 14:49 on April 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A two-track system for carbon offsetting both within and beyond nations’ Paris Agreement obligations could cut through the ongoing debate on whether to demand corresponding adjustments from host nations or restrict voluntary market activities to non-NDC sectors, according to a recent report.
