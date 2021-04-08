Japan considers raising Paris emissions reduction target to 40% -reports
Published 09:47 on April 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:47 on April 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
Japan is considering upping its ambition under the Paris Agreement to a 40% cut below 2013 levels by 2030, compared to a 26% goal currently, according to the Kyodo news agency.
