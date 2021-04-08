Asia Pacific > Japan considers raising Paris emissions reduction target to 40% -reports

Japan considers raising Paris emissions reduction target to 40% -reports

Published 09:47 on April 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:47 on April 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Japan is considering upping its ambition under the Paris Agreement to a 40% cut below 2013 levels by 2030, compared to a 26% goal currently, according to the Kyodo news agency.

