WCI emitters covering past CO2 obligations at quicker pace, data shows

Published 22:41 on April 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:41 on April 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI regulated entities are more quickly putting allowances and offsets into compliance accounts for past cap-and-trade obligations for the joint programme’s upcoming full true-up deadline, according to data released this week.