Bavardage > EU ETS registry, transaction log to go offline for maintenance, upgrade on May 3

EU ETS registry, transaction log to go offline for maintenance, upgrade on May 3

Published 16:54 on April 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:39 on April 7, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU's emissions trading registry and transaction log will be temporarily suspended on May 3 for technical maintenance and a software upgrade, the European Commission announced Wednesday.

The EU’s emissions trading registry and transaction log will be temporarily suspended on May 3 for technical maintenance and a software upgrade, the European Commission announced Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software