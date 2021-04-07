EU ETS registry, transaction log to go offline for maintenance, upgrade on May 3
Published 16:54 on April 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:39 on April 7, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU's emissions trading registry and transaction log will be temporarily suspended on May 3 for technical maintenance and a software upgrade, the European Commission announced Wednesday.
The EU’s emissions trading registry and transaction log will be temporarily suspended on May 3 for technical maintenance and a software upgrade, the European Commission announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.