Quebec hoping to complete draft forestry protocol this spring
Published 18:26 on April 7, 2021 / Last updated at 18:26 on April 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Quebec is aiming to finalise its draft forestry protocol for private lands this spring, after the coronavirus pandemic and other priorities delayed the process for much of 2020, a government spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.
