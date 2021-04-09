MRV Manager, Gold Standard – Remote

Date 07 April 2021 Position Title Manager, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV)

(reports to Head of Climate and Development Finance) Position Location Remote working Contract Period 2 years, with option for extension

General Terms of Reference

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Gold Standard now has a broad NGO Supporter Network and 1900+ projects in over 80 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

The Gold Standard Foundation, in partnership with R20 and IUCN, has received funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to provide technical assistance to support the development of a pipeline of projects for the Global Subnational Climate Fund Initiative (SCF-Global). SCF-Global aims to deploy $750 million across multiple renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, water & sanitation, waste optimisation and restorative agriculture projects in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Mediterranean region over the next 12-15 years.

Gold Standard Foundation seeks a highly motivated individual to join our team, reporting to the Head of Climate & Development Finance. This is a full-time position responsible for working with SCF-Global to design, implement and handover a monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) system in line with Gold Standard requirements. This role will be separated from the team working on standard setting and oversight of assurance providers to ensure no conflict of interest.

Primary Responsibilities

Ensure that Gold Standard methodologies and standard requirements are appropriately incorporated into the project documents submitted for Gold Standard certification under the SCF-Global Design the monitoring and reporting system for individual projects within the SCF-Global in line with standard requirements and applied methodologies to ensure projects are (a) designed with the appropriate impact metrics and reporting requirements, (b) implement such reporting requirements and (c) monitor these reporting requirements to ensure projects are in compliance with applicable requirements. Design of the SDG outcome/impact reporting system at the fund level to comply with GSGG and emerging EU sustainable finance regulations. Develop terms of reference and assist SCF-Global in selecting the assurance provider for carrying out audit and certification in line with Gold Standard requirements Ensure timely preparation of monitoring reports for annual verification and certification of SDG outcomes at fund level Provide on-the-job training to SCF staff on all above activities with the aim of ultimately handing over the MRV system to SCF Training project developers to increase understanding of Gold Standard’s safeguard requirements and SDG assessment methodologies including those on climate, health, gender etc. Review pre-feasibility/feasibility studies for project alignment with host country NDCs towards SDGs, including climate adaptation, biodiversity co-benefits, and environmental & social risks such as those on gender Represent Gold Standard at key external events, including conferences and workshops, as required

Required Skills and Experience

7-8 years of demonstrated experience in developing monitoring and reporting systems, including a thorough technical understanding of GHG and/or SDG outcome quantification methodologies. Experience with Gold Standard for the Global Goals standard an advantage.

Deep technical understanding of energy projects, such as renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, solid waste and wastewater management sectors is essential. Knowledge of agriculture, forestry and nature-based solutions an advantage.

Excellent understanding of standard setting or certification systems like those of ISEAL members

Demonstrated organisational and time management skills, with an eye for detail

Openness to travel frequently as COVID-19 situation improves

Languages: the working language of the Foundation is English; fluency required. Other languages an asset

Ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple tasks and projects

A good team player with a positive outlook on work and a desire to make a difference in the world

Good collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work with a range of staff based all around the world

Competence in MS office tools

Start date: It is preferred that the successful candidate would be able to start as soon as possible.

Salary Range: The salary for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Contract period: Contract period will be 2 years with possible extension of one year.

Applications

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@goldstandard.org (ref: Manager, MRV) by 30 April 2021. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.