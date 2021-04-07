EU Market: EUAs recede from record high amid energy declines, profit-taking
Published 18:46 on April 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on April 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs matched but could not surpass the prior session's all-time high on Wednesday, easing back on signs of profit-taking, a weaker auction, and softer energy prices, while trading data showed a significant drop in total futures holdings and participant numbers last week.
