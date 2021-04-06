Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager, Climate Neutral Group – Utrecht

Climate Neutral Group (CNG) is currently looking for an:

Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager

for 32 to 40 hours a week

based in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Do you want to work for a dynamic and growing company in a market with great future perspectives and, at the same make impact regarding climate issues? Can you combine business and idealism? Do you want to work for an organization where challenges differ every day? Climate Neutral Group offers you this opportunity.

About Climate Neutral Group

Climate Neutral Group (CNG) is a fast-growing organization with a clear purpose where climate impact comes first. Since its foundation in 2002, Climate Neutral Group has been stimulating organizations in Climate-Neutral entrepreneurship: from A to Zero CO2 emissions.

On the axis of CO2 insight, they help organizations to reduce, offset residual emissions and substantiate their Climate-Neutral claims. Climate Neutral Group has grown strongly in the recent years. Offsetting is an important part of the total service and is also seen as an important pillar in achieving the Paris goals. McKinsey has calculated that this voluntary offsetting market will experience enormous growth from 2020 to 2030. CNG is internationally oriented, much more than other European organizations because the home market is smaller. More information can be found at: www.climateneutralgroup.com/en

Tasks of the Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager/Trader

In the role as Carbon Portfolio Manager you will be responsible for managing and further developing the carbon offset portfolio for the Climate Neutral Group. You will manage a diverse set of external relationships with project developers, trading and wholesale companies, and other parties active in the voluntary carbon market. You will be responsible for the financial structuring of investments into new projects and support the process to find new strategic, financial partners for CNG’s project development activities. Your skillset includes commercial acumen, (senior) relationship management, contract drafting and execution, and optimization capability. You will liaise with the sales team, our Carbon Advisors, to create winning proposals for clients. In addition, scanning the market actively for opportunities to sell carbon credits (offsets) and Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) to wholesale customers and identifying opportunities to participate in national and international carbon offset tenders will be required.

The role requires the use of exceptional planning, modeling, and analysis skills to effectively manage the carbon offset portfolio. Excellent communication and inter-personal skills are needed to shape the portfolio strategy and to forge strategic relationships in the industry.

Main Responsibilities

Manages and optimizes carbon contract portfolio for CNG (volume, price, optionality, and risk).

Develops and manages strategic relationships in the industry (project developers, traders/wholesalers, trade platforms and financial partners).

Sources and contracts new carbon projects.

Seeks information from and works together with carbon advisors to prepare winning carbon offset propositions for (prospective) customers.

Responsible for financial structuring of investments into new carbon projects.

Prospective member of the management team and manages small team (will increase in size)

Represents the Climate Neutral Group externally where relevant.

Qualifications

Master degree in Sustainable Finance, Environmental Studies, Energy Economics, Commodity Trading

7-10 years of commercial experience, preferably in a contracting, origination, brokerage or trading role (in traded product or services market)

Excellent analytical skills including high level of numeracy and financial literacy.

Proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients and team members

Legal and contract management skills are a plus.

Thorough understanding of carbon products, markets and trading. Preferably including project-based carbon standards, carbon registries, carbon pricing.

Additional knowledge of technologies and project development processes would be a plus.

Excellent written and oral command of English. Fluency in Dutch, German, French and/or Spanish are advantageous.

Experience working in international teams is an advantage.

National, or holder of a valid required work visa in The Netherlands

More about Climate Neutral Group

The Climate Neutral Group is active in the voluntary carbon market, and occasionally trades GoOs. The Climate Neutral Group has been a B-Corp since 2015 and seeks profit through purpose. We maintain strict quality criteria for projects in our portfolio. SDG impact is a core KPI for the whole company and will be important for project decisions.

CNG employees work from the belief that professionalism and idealism go hand in hand. The core values ​​of CNG are: Professional, innovative, focused, with ownership and learning capacity. They do this in an informal way and with humour. A CNG employee is professional, goal-oriented, authentic, positive and honest. They are intrinsically motivated, ambitious, passionate and proud to work on business solutions to the climate problem.

CNG offers excellent options for further personal development

More information and application procedure

The Carbon Portfolio Manager/Trader role is for 32-40 hours a week and based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Climate Neutral Group offers a competitive salary and a pension plan. This role is open for candidates that already have a valid NL-working permit.

Please send your cover letter and CV to recruitment@climateneutralgroup.com to the attention of Marieke Godding, with subject: Carbon Offset Portfolio Manager vacancy. We will operate a continuous recruitment process, so early application is favorable. Latest start date: beginning of July.

For your application (CV and cover letter) or any questions please send your email to: recruitment@climateneutralgroup.com

Please note:

Your application will be considered when the following conditions are met: