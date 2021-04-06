Assistant Director, Climate Emergency, Borough of Waltham Forest – London

Recruiter: London Borough of Waltham Forest

Location: Waltham Forest, London (Greater)

Salary: Up to £94,546 per annum however more may be available for an exceptional candidate

Closes: 04 May 2021

Ref: 3958045

Sector: Corporate Services, Corporate Management Team, Policy, Regeneration and Local Economies

Job role: Director

Contract Type: Full time

At Waltham Forest we are serious about tackling the climate emergency and it continues to be one of our top priorities. We have created an exciting new post for a senior officer to shape and deliver this agenda; an inspirational leader, communicator and expert who will be at the cutting edge of Waltham Forest’s response to the climate emergency.

After declaring a climate emergency, we were the first London Borough to appoint an independent commission of experts to evaluate the Council’s direction of travel in its ambition to achieve its net-zero carbon target. The Commission’s report sets out a series of recommendations to support this target and act as a catalyst for our approach to tackling the climate emergency over the next decade. You will deliver these recommendations in an ambitious and innovative way.

About this key role

You will be the corporate lead and principal advisor on sustainability and climate change policy development and will:

Develop and oversee the implementation of an ambitious action plan detailing the measures identified to deliver our net zero carbon target

Act as an advisor to cabinet and the council’s management board on environmental issues

Innovate and identify all funding opportunities required to deliver the actions detailed in the action plan

Work corporately to deliver a range of sustainable key flagship capital projects

Ensure that climate emergency initiatives are fully aligned to the Council’s Public Service Strategy, particularly its realisation of the 15-minute neighbourhood

Showcase exemplar projects and initiatives to provide regional and national leadership in this field

About you

To succeed in this critical role, you will be:

Able to operate at a senior level and with a proven knowledge of policy, strategy and delivery relating to the climate change agenda including sustainable development, transport and behaviour change

An excellent communicator having experience of working closely with senior stakeholders in a high-profile role.

Experienced in leading teams to deliver programmes and initiatives and possessing a flair for partnership working.

Experienced in working in a political environment and in realising funding opportunities to deliver key objectives.

About Waltham Forest

There is a real buzz about Waltham Forest. Bursting with culture, energy and opportunity, Waltham Forest is a place people want to live, raise a family and start a business. We are fundamentally changing the way we work, building relationships, connecting people, harnessing our unique opportunities and the power of new technology to create strong, sustainable and self-reliant communities.

Waltham Forest is one of the greenest and fastest growing areas in the Capital, Council of the Year 2019 and London’s first Borough of Culture. With fantastic connectivity, huge investment potential and limitless ambition Waltham Forest is a great place to live and work.

The borough has excellent transport connections and represents the best of both worlds in London; the City 10 minutes to the South and the Epping Forest 10 minutes to the North. Good schools, great parks, vibrant culture, regeneration and local entrepreneurs make Waltham Forest a community that people want to call home.

You can find out more about Waltham Forest’s role in protecting our world, by clicking the apply button below.

How to apply

Please click on the apply link to access further information about the role and application process. For an informal and confidential conversation about the role and Waltham Forest, please contact Mark Bearn at our recruitment advisors HAYS Executive on 07872 672290.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday 4th May at noon.