Business Development Manager, Renewable Energy, Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Renewable Energy: Business Development Manager Reports To: Head of Renewable Energy Location: Greenwich, London Salary: £20,000 – £30,000

The Role

We have a unique opportunity for a business development manager to join a young and progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to Environmental Markets. We have grown rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customers’ full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a sale. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding customer base.

Key Responsibilities

Arrange new meetings to grow the prospect pipeline/business in EU and in the UK

Develop new business leads and help grow sales activities

Expand the customer base for renewable energy division

Work with the Head of Renewable Energy to ensure a smooth and successful experience for the client.

Input and manage client details and process in Customer Relation Management (CRM) system, including ensuring payment is received and all documentation completed correctly and filed appropriately.

Contact clients as required to assist and encourage the timely process from client on-boarding through to successful renewable energy certificate delivery.

Support the team with any additional tasks as required.

Required Skills and Experience

Solid academic achievement preferably educated to A-level standard

Previous experience in renewable energy market preferred

An understanding of the Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) market (Guarantees of Origins/REGOs/I-RECs/RECs)

Working knowledge of MS office

Excellent communication and written skills

High levels of diligence and attention to detail

Solid time management and organisation skills with the ability to manage multiple workstreams

Exceptionally high customer service skills, enjoying a client-facing role

An interest in the environmental sector preferred.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Business Development Manager – Renewables” To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/