RGGI Q2 auction volume drops after finalisation of five-year bank adjustment
Published 16:23 on April 6, 2021 / Last updated at 23:00 on April 6, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer nearly 23 million allowances at its June auction, with the quarterly volume declining slightly after the recent finalisation of the 2021-25 surplus bank adjustment, according to an auction notice posted Tuesday.
The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer nearly 23 million allowances at its June auction, with the quarterly volume declining slightly after the recent finalisation of the 2021-25 surplus bank adjustment, according to an auction notice posted Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.