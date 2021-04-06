Americas > RGGI Q2 auction volume drops after finalisation of five-year bank adjustment

RGGI Q2 auction volume drops after finalisation of five-year bank adjustment

Published 16:23 on April 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:00 on April 6, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer nearly 23 million allowances at its June auction, with the quarterly volume declining slightly after the recent finalisation of the 2021-25 surplus bank adjustment, according to an auction notice posted Tuesday.

