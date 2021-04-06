SK Market: KAU prices nose dive even as analysts revise down oversupply estimates

Published 09:11 on April 6, 2021 / Last updated at 09:11 on April 6, 2021

South Korean allowance prices have plummeted almost 15% so far this month amid a large oversupply for 2020, even though analysts now say the permit surplus won't be as large as previously expected.