Senior Analyst ETS Operations, NZ EPA – Wellington

Make history with us

As New Zealand’s environmental regulator, the work we do today helps shape the future of Aotearoa.

We regulate activity across the climate, land & ocean environments to enable New Zealand to sustainably utilise its natural resources, protect its environment and meet its international obligations.

We have a shared vision of protecting our environment and way of life, while ensuring we grow a strong and vibrant economy. Our work in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is New Zealand’s primary response to climate change.

The opportunity

We are looking for a Senior Analyst to provide high quality multi-disciplinary analysis, advisory and implementation services that support the business as usual operations and change initiatives relating to the Emissions Trading Scheme and the New Zealand Emission Trading Register.

This is a unique opportunity to work with a team of collaborative professionals striving to protect New Zealand’s environment.

What we can offer you

This is a 9 month full-time position based in our central city offices on Lambton Quay. The role provides plenty of variety, interesting and challenging opportunities, working with colleagues focused on making a difference.

Some of the benefits of working with us include on-site weekly Māori language lessons and regular workshops to develop staff understanding and appreciation of Te Ao Māori; talks on a variety of topics from fascinating external speakers; and a range of clubs and groups.

We also offer our staff extra leave on top of the standard legislative requirements.

About you

We are looking for someone who has a range of skills and capabilities, including:

• Senior level experience in project management, managing risks, policy analysis or service design

• Proven experience in business workflow design and delivery

• Knowledge of the ETS and Climate Change Response Act

• Ability to work effectively in a sectoral environment and to contribute to cross-government initiatives

• High level of proficiency in the collection and analysis of information, identifying options and making recommendations to senior management groups

• experience working with large datasets, SQL, advanced excel, and Dashboard reporting skills

How to apply

For a copy of the job description check out the careers section of our website at www.epa.govt.nz

Or contact Julia Holman, Recruitment Advisor julia.holman@epa.govt.nz

Applications close 5pm 12 April 2021