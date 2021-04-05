The Nature Conservancy discloses portfolio review of forestry offsets, while developer defends practice

Green group The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is undertaking an internal review of its improved forest management (IFM) carbon offset protocols in response to questions of environmental integrity, but a project developer is defending the stringency of the underlying methodologies.