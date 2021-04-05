Canadian bank opens account in RGGI cap-and-trade scheme

A Canada-based bank opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account over the past week, breaking a recent trend of only compliance entities opening general market accounts in the Northeast US power sector carbon market.