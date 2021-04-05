WCI compliance entities add length to CCA holdings as March futures contract expires
Published 17:47 on April 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:47 on April 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI emitters increased their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length last week as the March futures contract expired, boosting compliance entities’ current holdings to a 14-week high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI emitters increased their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length last week as the March futures contract expired, boosting compliance entities’ current holdings to a 14-week high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.