WCI compliance entities add length to CCA holdings as March futures contract expires

Published 17:47 on April 5, 2021 / Last updated at 17:47 on April 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI emitters increased their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length last week as the March futures contract expired, boosting compliance entities’ current holdings to a 14-week high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.