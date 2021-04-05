Manure spill prompted California investigation at Wisconsin-based offset project, documents show
Published 14:36 on April 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:52 on April 5, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A manure spill at a Wisconsin offset project caused the dairy farm to violate its permit, leading California regulator ARB last week to launch an investigation into more than 30,000 carbon credits issued to the digester, according to records obtained by Carbon Pulse.
