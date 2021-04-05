UPDATE – VCM Report: VER issuances and retirements grow in first quarter of 2021

Published 23:37 on April 5, 2021 / Last updated at 14:10 on April 6, 2021

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices largely continued their downward or stagnant trend this week on lower activity, even as data showed voluntary carbon market (VCM) issuances and retirements surged in the first quarter of the year compared to 2020.