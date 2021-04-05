Carbon Trader, Chevron – Singapore

Chevron is accepting online applications for the position of Carbon Trader located in DUO Tower, Singapore through April 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The Carbon Trader role is under Product Supply & Trading (PSAT), Singapore and is accountable for all trading activities as it relates to trading of environmental commodities, mainly carbon credits and offsets with primary focus in the Asia Pacific region. The trader is also responsible for connecting the regional activity to the global carbon commodity teams in the US and Europe. The responsibility will include collaborating with other business units internally in developing and executing Chevron’s regional and global carbon offset strategies.

Responsibilities for this position may include but are not limited to:

Develops and executes plans to build the regional carbon business which includes business development and origination, building carbon credit flow and trading around this flow to deliver profit

Actively manages trading strategies in voluntary carbon markets including sourcing and delivery of carbon credits, managing offset inventory positions, hedging and price exposure management

Integrates and works closely with other carbon trading teams in the US and Europe as part of the global carbon commodity team

Collaborates with Energy Transitions, Corporate Business Development, Downstream and other businesses to advance Chevron’s energy transition/low carbon projects to support economic compliance and growth in this space.

Advises and supports other business unit in Chevron on carbon offsetting procurement strategies, carbon market trends and developments, including drivers that influence availability and pricing of carbon assets

Develops carbon market analysis and modelling to evaluate market conditions and support trade ideas

Represents Chevron at relevant events such as industry meetings, trade fairs and conferences

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree.

5+ years of professional experience on voluntary carbon markets and/or renewable energy either as a trader, an analyst or as a carbon broker

Proven track record in trading or delivering solutions in carbon markets and renewables to deliver trading profit

Strong understanding of environmental trading markets and strategies

Strong leadership, teamwork, communication and analytical skills

Strong entrepreneurial, business development, project management and negotiation skills

Understands commodity risk and reward concepts, exposure and evaluation techniques

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering

3+ years of professional experience on voluntary carbon markets and/or renewable energy either as a trader, an analyst or as a carbon broker

Experience in business origination and development

Relocation Options:

Relocation will not be considered within Chevron parameters.

International Considerations:

Selected candidate will work in the Singapore under the local payroll system and benefits.

