Programme Officer, Carbon, UpEnergy – Kampala/Chennai/Remote

Role: Program Officer, Carbon

Date: April 1, 2021

Reports to: Carbon Project Manager

Location: Kampala-Uganda/Chennai-India/Remote (Flexible)

About UpEnergy Group

UpEnergy brings aspirational products that save energy and improve health within reach of low-income customers. We develop distribution channels that sell efficient and clean technologies, primarily efficient cookstoves. We finance our growth through the generation and marketing of carbon emissions reductions sold in Europe, Asia, and North America.

We sell products under our SmartHome brand and through partnerships with other brands. We operate regional distribution hubs and build distribution relationships with retailers, and directly with customers, through the SmartHome sales force. We have seen 100% year on year growth for two straight years. We now sell over 20,000 units per month that save each family we reach about 9% of their annual income and reduce air pollution.

Globally, UpEnergy has built a range of projects that enable low-income customers to access improved technologies. We leverage impact-oriented investment to develop and distribute technologies that are affordable and that save energy. We rely on 3rd parties to quantify the carbon savings associated with our products and we manage 3rd party audits to generate UN certified carbon credits (CERs) delivered to buyers in Europe and Asia. Our long-term carbon sales relationships have uniquely positioned us to rapidly grow distribution. UpEnergy’s team has a collective 50 years of experience in climate finance and is at the forefront of Paris-era project finance.

What the role offers?

An opportunity to work in the field at the forefront of clean energy and carbon industry.

An opportunity to work on technical documentation and procedures of various carbon market mechanisms including Gold Standard for Global Goals (GS4GG) and Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

An opportunity to gin first-hand experience by interacting with product end-users by regular visits panning across different countries where UpE planning to operate.

A chance to be part of a fast-paced, supportive and very efficient Carbon Technical Team.

If the applicant is not based in Uganda, the role requires the staff to travel to Uganda whenever there is monitoring need.

What will be some of your responsibilities?

Assist in preparation of excel calculation sheets and project design documents, monitoring reports for registration/issuance of carbon credits under various market mechanisms mainly Gold Standard (GS4GG) and Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Assist in planning field visits to monitor the implementation of project.

Collaborate with other Data and Carbon Operations Team members in Uganda to plan logistics for carbon monitoring and verification auditor site visits.

Assist in data analysis for carbon monetization.

What skills should you have to succeed at this role?

Polished MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint, other data analysis tools a bonus.

Ability to work in a decentralized, global team.

Willingness to travel for monitoring in Uganda and other countries UpE plan to operate.

Knowledge of Kitchen Performance tests (KPTs) and Water boiling tests (WBTs) will be an asset.

Basic understanding/ willingness to learn about carbon credits, carbon markets, and clean energy.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English;

A team player, and a self-starter.

Any degree but preferred Energy and Environmental studies Bonus Qualifications: Knowledge or working experience in distributed technologies such as improved cookstove and water filters will be a plus.

Compensation:

Program Officer will be compensated commensurate with experience and relevant skills. All work travel and expenses are covered.

How to Apply:

Please send CV and cover letter to jobs@upenergygroup.com with the subject line as “Application – Program Officer, Carbon” on or before April 30, 2021.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. An only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview. No follow up emails will be solicited.