Compliance Manager, Low Carbon Trading and Biogas Origination, BP – London

Job Profile Summary

Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C), our main goal is to ‎support bp business groups and functions in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.‎

We now have a great opportunity for a Compliance Manager, who will provide support to bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business in the United Kingdom, in the nature of evaluating, advising, and monitoring bp’s trading and origination activity out of the office.

In this position, you will be responsible for executing the compliance framework, including surveillance of trading and business communications, delivering training on compliance topics, and providing guidance to the business people. You will do this by ensuring compliance with external rules and regulations and internal policies and procedures related to trading and marketing of energy commodities.

This is an excellent role if you are looking to make a difference in our T&S business. You will be challenged in working to resolve compliance issues in a fast paced environment, engaging internally with multiple partners and with external parties. Reporting to the regional E&C – T&S Compliance Director for low carbon trading and biogas origination, you will be an integral part in mitigating risk and managing solutions to help support our trading and supply business in low carbon trading and biogas origination.