Compliance Manager, Low Carbon Trading and Biogas Origination, BP – London

Job Profile Summary
Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C), our main goal is to support bp business groups and functions in promoting an ethical culture and work environment, and effective compliance risk management.
We now have a great opportunity for a Compliance Manager, who will provide support to bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business in the United Kingdom, in the nature of evaluating, advising, and monitoring bp’s trading and origination activity out of the office.
In this position, you will be responsible for executing the compliance framework, including surveillance of trading and business communications, delivering training on compliance topics, and providing guidance to the business people. You will do this by ensuring compliance with external rules and regulations and internal policies and procedures related to trading and marketing of energy commodities.
This is an excellent role if you are looking to make a difference in our T&S business. You will be challenged in working to resolve compliance issues in a fast paced environment, engaging internally with multiple partners and with external parties. Reporting to the regional E&C – T&S Compliance Director for low carbon trading and biogas origination, you will be an integral part in mitigating risk and managing solutions to help support our trading and supply business in low carbon trading and biogas origination.
Job Advert
In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to:
- Promote bp’s Values & Behaviours and Code of Conduct in support of E&C’s Strategy for bp to be respected as an ethical company
- Perform surveillance of business transactions and communications in order to mitigate compliance risks such as market manipulation, information flows, conflicts of interest, competition, ABC and AML
- Provide accurate, consistent and timely guidance to the business to ensure compliance with complex external rules and regulations, and internal policies and procedures
- Develop and deliver training on regulatory and compliance requirements as well as internal bp policies and procedures
- Identify, assess and mitigate the levels of E&C risks T&S faces through post implementation reviews, bench profiles, internal and external enquiries from auditors, exchanges, regulatory agencies, or others as needed
- Form strong relationships with applicable external partners, e.g. Exchanges, as well as internal with other E&C analysts, business unit personnel, and other functional staff to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C – T&S Program
About you:
You’ll have relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.
It would also be essential that you have:
- Experience, knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper based trading
- Ability to understand and synthesise complex legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business partners
- Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement
- Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organisation
- Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment
- Strong problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail
- Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners
- Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail
- Ability to develop and deliver training materials
- Deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular)
- Experience, knowledge and understanding of regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and internal policies
- Experience with environmental carbon credits
- Prior trading and/or compliance experience
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Entity: Strategy & Sustainability
Job Family Group: Ethics & Compliance Group
Relocation available: No
Travel required: Yes – up to 10%
Time Type: Full time
Country: United Kingdom
