Climate Change Policy Analyst, Government of Saskatchewan – Regina

The Ministry of Environment takes a team-based approach to protecting Saskatchewan’s environment for the wellbeing of the province, its people and its future. We use science-based solutions and environmental laws to help safeguard communities, and to protect our air, land, water and habitat. We are committed to high citizen and client satisfaction through workplace excellence, continuous improvement and innovation.

The Ministry of Environment manages our province’s diverse landscapes and our renewable natural resources in a manner that supports a healthy environment, a growing economy and strong, vibrant communities.

The Climate Change Branch within the Ministry of Environment is seeking a proactive, knowledgeable, and analytical individual with experience in policy analysis for the role of Climate Change Policy Analyst.

Reporting to the Director, Climate Change Policy and Programs, this position will contribute to the development and implementation of provincial climate change policies and programs, with responsibilities including:

Conducting policy analysis and providing options and recommendations;

Drafting briefing materials and Cabinet documents with direction from a supervisor;

Contributing to the development of standards and regulations, and assessing the policy implications of current and prospective standards and regulations;

Responding to requests for information/data from within government, the public and key stakeholders;

Providing policy advice to management; and

Supporting Branch participation on relevant federal and provincial committees.

APPLY HERE