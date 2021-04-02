Court extends timeline for US DOJ challenge to California-Quebec cap-and-trade linkage

Published 21:04 on April 2, 2021 / Last updated at 02:06 on April 3, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A federal court extended the timeline for the pending US Department of Justice (DOJ) appeal that challenges the constitutionality of the WCI carbon market linkage, likely giving the government additional time to get political appointees confirmed.