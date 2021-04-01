California launches offset probe into second Wisconsin-based livestock project
Published 21:47 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 23:03 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California regulator ARB opened an investigation on Thursday into a second Wisconsin-based livestock project for violating regulatory compliance, with more than 30,000 compliance offsets now under review.
California regulator ARB opened an investigation on Thursday into a second Wisconsin-based livestock project for violating regulatory compliance, with more than 30,000 compliance offsets now under review.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.