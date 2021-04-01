Americas > California launches offset probe into second Wisconsin-based livestock project

California launches offset probe into second Wisconsin-based livestock project

Published 21:47 on April 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:03 on April 1, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB opened an investigation on Thursday into a second Wisconsin-based livestock project for violating regulatory compliance, with more than 30,000 compliance offsets now under review.

California regulator ARB opened an investigation on Thursday into a second Wisconsin-based livestock project for violating regulatory compliance, with more than 30,000 compliance offsets now under review.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software