US airline JetBlue expands existing VER commitment with net zero pledge
Published 22:45 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:45 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Low-cost carrier JetBlue on Thursday announced it will reach net zero emissions by 2040, building on the airline’s existing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) pledge to offset GHGs from all domestic flights.
