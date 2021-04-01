US airline JetBlue expands existing VER commitment with net zero pledge

Published 22:45 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:45 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Low-cost carrier JetBlue on Thursday announced it will reach net zero emissions by 2040, building on the airline’s existing voluntary emissions reduction (VER) pledge to offset GHGs from all domestic flights.