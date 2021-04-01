Business Development Associate, Carbon Credit Capital – New York City

Carbon Credit Capital – Business Development Associate

About Carbon Credit Capital

Carbon Credit Capital (CCC) is a carbon footprint manager and carbon offset service provider. The company is committed to advancing knowledge on how corporate and institutional entities can combat climate change.

CCC was founded in 2006 and has played a part in innovating within the carbon markets by developing groundbreaking projects and offering pioneering services and programs to companies large and small around the world.

The core work for this position revolves around Carbon Neutral Checkout®; a program that enables companies to build the cost of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation directly into product and service pricing through the purchase of carbon credits. As a result, companies are able to mitigate the greenhouse gas impact of entire product lines on a quarterly basis, by selling their products and services.When a consumer purchases a Carbon Neutral Checkout®product, they help create a carbon-free world.

CCC is revolutionizing the way businesses can be apart of the solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by building a platform where commerce combats climate change.

About the Position

CCC is seeking a motivated and self-driven business development associate to identify additional companies to participate in the Carbon Neutral Checkout® program.

The position offers an opportunity to be part of an innovative, growing,and highly impactful climate action movement; become familiar with sustainability best practices throughout the corporate world; and publish relevant research findings as applicable to thousands of industry professionals.Role & Responsibilities The position is full time with a three month trial period. A full time position would be offered after satisfying management in performance after three months.

In the role, Candidates will:

Become familiar with each step of the Carbon Neutral Checkout® Program including the carbon accounting;

Gauge the attractiveness of business development opportunities;

Identify and perform diligence on products, services,programs, initiatives,and individuals at selected companies;

Work directly with management to determine appropriate outreach strategies based on diligence;

Understand how sales decisions, pitches, and closings are made;

Systematically track progress towards closing new business in a CRM tool;

Candidates have opportunities to author, direct, and publish relevant research to CCC’s respective social media, and professional network channels (Linked-In, Company Newsletter, etc.—readership over 10,000).

Qualifications

Experience in business development;

BA/BS in business, environmental studies/policy, or a related field (pursuing,or in possession of Master’s Degree, or MBA highly preferred);

A thorough command of written and spoken English;

An understanding of corporate sustainability and greenhouse gas reduction;

Familiarity with CRM interfaces and processes;

A good understanding of excel;

Comfortable working from home in a professional environment,interfacing with senior-level management;

A strong appetite for discovering which companies and institutions are willing to understand their greenhouse gas exposure;

A desire to assist companies to scale innovative techniques and business models to reduce greenhouse gas impacts;

Authorized to work in the US

How to Apply and Application Requirements

In order to be considered for the position, candidates must submit a resume and cover note that includes a paragraph describing why they qualify to be chosen for this position tohr@carboncreditcapital.com. Please ensure all correspondence is conducted through the above email address. Candidates who reach out to individual members of the Carbon Credit Capital team may not have their applications considered for failing to comply with these requirements.