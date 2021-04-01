NA Markets: California carbon edges down on spread activity, RGGI dips on few near-term drivers

Published 22:39 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:39 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dropped on the secondary market this week as entities shifted positions further out on the curve, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched down despite increased trading activity.