Canadian CO2 levy increases to C$40/tonne, British Columbia’s hits C$45
Published 16:55 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 16:55 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
The Canadian ‘backstop’ carbon charge on fossil fuels climbed C$10/tonne on Thursday to C$40 ($31.80) after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Ottawa’s landmark climate strategy last week, while British Columbia’s own CO2 tax rose by a smaller C$5.
The Canadian ‘backstop’ carbon charge on fossil fuels climbed C$10/tonne on Thursday to C$40 ($31.80) after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Ottawa’s landmark climate strategy last week, while British Columbia’s own CO2 tax rose by a smaller C$5.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.