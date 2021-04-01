Americas > Canadian CO2 levy increases to C$40/tonne, British Columbia’s hits C$45

Canadian CO2 levy increases to C$40/tonne, British Columbia’s hits C$45

Published 16:55 on April 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:55 on April 1, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

The Canadian ‘backstop’ carbon charge on fossil fuels climbed C$10/tonne on Thursday to C$40 ($31.80) after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Ottawa’s landmark climate strategy last week, while British Columbia’s own CO2 tax rose by a smaller C$5.

