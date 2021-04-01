EMEA > Pandemic triggers huge fall in EU ETS emissions last year -analysts

Pandemic triggers huge fall in EU ETS emissions last year -analysts

Published 12:39 on April 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:59 on April 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Verified emissions in the EU ETS excluding aviation dropped by between 11.2% and 12.6% in 2020, according to incomplete and preliminary like-for-like data examined by analysts, confirming estimates that the coronavirus and related lockdowns may have caused the largest ever fall in greenhouse gas output under the 16-year old scheme.

