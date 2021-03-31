Decades-old disagreements to dominate final months of Carney-led offset taskforce

Published 22:24 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 22:24 on March 31, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Uncategorized, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney's Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) hopes to conclude this summer with a report describing provisional agreement on environmental principles for verified emissions reductions (VERs), but must now confront long-standing issues around the role of REDD+ projects and governance.