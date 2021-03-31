Americas > Decades-old disagreements to dominate final months of Carney-led offset taskforce

Decades-old disagreements to dominate final months of Carney-led offset taskforce

Published 22:24 on March 31, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:24 on March 31, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Uncategorized, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney's Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) hopes to conclude this summer with a report describing provisional agreement on environmental principles for verified emissions reductions (VERs), but must now confront long-standing issues around the role of REDD+ projects and governance. 

UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney’s Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) hopes to conclude this summer with a report describing provisional agreement on environmental principles for verified emissions reductions (VERs), though long-standing issues are persisting around the role of REDD+ projects and governance.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software