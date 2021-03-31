Romania steps in to cover utility Oltenia’s carbon market compliance
Published 10:35 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 10:39 on March 31, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Romania has granted CE Oltenia €241.4 million help cover its 2020 EU ETS obligations, according to an emergency ordinance adopted as the utility’s restructuring is still under EU investigation.
