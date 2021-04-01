Commercial Development Manager, Greening Australia – Perth

Overview

Greening Australia is a national, action orientated, environmental enterprise. Our mission is to restore landscapes at scale through collaborative, science-based and innovative programs. We collaborate with a broad range of partners to plan, develop and deliver scalable solutions for the biggest environmental challenges facing Australia.

We believe that people thrive when nature thrives, and we work to translate this shared value into practice. We integrate societal, environmental and financial benefits for our clients by delivering on ground win / win solutions.

Our projects include:

• Improving farm productivity using proven regenerative agriculture methods;

• Storing CO2 emissions through accredited biodiverse carbon offsetting;

• Conserving Australian landscapes through innovative and large-scale approaches to biodiverse restoration; and

• Supporting Traditional Owners and Indigenous organisations to heal, restore and manage land, including delivery of conservation and land management training.

With teams located around the country and more than 150 knowledgeable and expert staff, we are having a measurable and lasting impact on Australia’s unique environment through our programs, services and partnerships.

Function and Scope

This position is with the Commercial Development business unit at Greening Australia which is the market facing team. We work with our clients, for restoring and enhancing Australia’s natural capital systems. This role is solutions focussed, working closely with Greening Australia’s key program across Great Southern Landscapes; Nature in Cities; Reef Aid; Tasmania Island Ark; and Thriving on Country, to design solutions that meet client needs and progresses towards Greening Australia’s 2030 vision. To find out more about our vision, please visit: https://www.greeningaustralia.org.au/about-us/year-in-review-2020/

Key Position Accountabilities

Key areas of accountability and outcomes include:

Work Health & Safety leadership:

1. Working with key organisational staff to champion continual improvement and high standards of safety practices in adherence with Company policies and procedures and relevant state and territory legislation.

Business Development / Relationship Management:

1. Development of plans to win business from chosen target markets. Development of environmental solutions for clients within the Greening Australia’s areas of expertise including:

• Biodiversity Conservation, Carbon Sequestration, Habitat Restoration and Catchment Management practices (e.g. Water Quality / ReefCredits)

• Other environmental services including: Regenerative Agriculture, Native Seed, Fee for Service / Consulting.

1. Achievement of agreed annual business targets linked to industry sector plans

2. In concert with the Director – Commercial Development agree and then oversee the development and growth of proposed strategic alliances and relationships

3. Assist in the preparation and submission of tenders and proposals within target market

4. Establish and maintain professional relationships with key stakeholders in order to sustain those relationships, pursue business development opportunities and advance GA’s interests.

5. As appropriate provide support to other staff in business development activities

Financial performance:

1. Assist in the preparation of accurate and timely annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting ensuring the achievement of the annual budget.

2. Identification of revenue shortfalls and leading local actions to build the funding pipeline/fill the gap.

Key Selection Criteria

• At least five years’ experience in business development

• Proven track record of winning business in environmental markets

• Minimum of a Degree in Environmental Science / Business Management / Marketing or equivalent

• Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team and independently

• Demonstrated ability to teach others the skills of Business Development

• A proven self-starter in Business Development

• An ability/willingness to travel should it be required

Desirable Criteria

• Business development experience in the non-profit conservation sector

Please submit your application via SEEK including:

1. a cover letter that addresses the key areas of responsibility; and

2. your current resume

Applications close: COB Wednesday, 21 April 2021.

For further information on the role, please contact Jay Van Rijn – Director, Commercial Development at jvanrijn@greeningaustralia.org.au