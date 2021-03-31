Japan seeks to bring JCM in line with Paris Agreement requirements

Published 09:30 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 09:30 on March 31, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC / No Comments

Japan’s environment ministry has launched a review of its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with a view to making the scheme consistent with the Paris Agreement on issues such as avoiding double counting of carbon credits.