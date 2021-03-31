Australia’s biggest emitters avoid need for offsets under Safeguard Mechanism
Published 03:42 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 08:38 on March 31, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The 215 facilities covered by Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism emitted 143 MtCO2e in FY2019-20, but only a handful of smaller installations had to surrender offsets to meet their targets, according to Clean Energy Regulator data.
