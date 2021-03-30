Middle East carbon standard approved as newest CORSIA offset programme

The ICAO Council this month upgraded the Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to supply units for the international aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA, while the UN body also extended the eligibility dates for one already-approved programme.