Africa > Middle East carbon standard approved as newest CORSIA offset programme

Middle East carbon standard approved as newest CORSIA offset programme

Published 21:37 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:37 on March 30, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The ICAO Council this month upgraded the Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to supply units for the international aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA, while the UN body also extended the eligibility dates for one already-approved programme.

The ICAO Council this month upgraded the Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to supply units for the international aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA, while the UN body also extended the eligibility dates for one already-approved programme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software