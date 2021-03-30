Middle East carbon standard approved as newest CORSIA offset programme
Published 21:37 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:37 on March 30, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The ICAO Council this month upgraded the Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to supply units for the international aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA, while the UN body also extended the eligibility dates for one already-approved programme.
The ICAO Council this month upgraded the Qatar-based Global Carbon Council (GCC) to supply units for the international aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA, while the UN body also extended the eligibility dates for one already-approved programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.