EU’s 2030 climate target plan may have overestimated transition costs -report

Published 00:01 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 08:54 on March 31, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission may have overestimated the costs of increasing the EU’s climate target by 2030 to at least 55% below 1990 levels, according to a report released Wednesday that could support EU lawmakers in their push for an even more ambitious goal.