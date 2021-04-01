Executive Director, Climate Change, Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change – Halifax

Job Title: Executive Director, Climate Change

Competition # : 29749

Department: Environment

Location: HALIFAX

Type of Employment: Permanent

Union Status: Exclusion – Non Union – NSPG

Closing Date: 4/7/2021 (Applications are accepted until 11:59 PM Atlantic Time)

About Us

Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change’s role is to protect the environment, human health and farm animal through regulatory excellence, conservation, partnership and promotion. To achieve this, we strive to develop legislation, regulations and policies, process notifications, applications and approvals for regulated activities based on sound scientific knowledge and expertise.

Our goal is to educate, inspect and enforce to ensure compliance with legislation and regulations. We proactively respond to environmental, conservation, farm animal welfare, and human health risks and work to develop programs and deliver services to enhance protection in these areas.

About Our Opportunity

Climate change impacts all Nova Scotians, and you use a human-centered approach to ensure actions make meaningful and lasting improvements to our people and communities. You and your team use a wellbeing framework to measure success, which includes focusing on diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

As the Executive Director, Climate Change you lead a multidisciplinary team of professionals in the effort to meet the provincial vision for a sustainable future in Nova Scotia. You lead by example with a focus on outcomes, and facilitate a culture of trust both within and outside of your team. Your broad responsibilities include achieving greenhouse gas emission targets and preparing for the impacts of climate change. To do this you use a full set of policy options including, but not limited to, legislation and regulations, funding programs, knowledge development and transfer, education and outreach.

Meaningful action on climate change involves collaboration and partnerships, which means you work closely to coordinate initiatives across government departments. You develop and grow relationships with many diverse communities and stakeholders. You seek out and integrate traditional and community-based knowledge and practices into the work of the team. Collaboration at the provincial, national and international level is also key and requires you to focus on shared objectives while representing the province.

Primary Accountabilities

You are curious and demonstrate a strong desire for continuous learning and improvement. You seek out feedback from your team, colleagues, and others and are open to critique that helps to improve outcomes. Climate change is an ever evolving subject, and you are able to lead through change and willing to make adjustments quickly and when needed.

The position requires strategic and inspirational leadership and professionalism, and you hold your team and yourself to high standards of work, integrity and thorough analysis. You understand the importance of effective and clear communication whether it is internal to government or out in our communities. You are able to convey complex policy and science to decision makers in a way that enables good dialogue and provides sound advice.

You are a strategic thinker and leader and able to articulate a clear vision to your team. You create a welcoming, respectful, supportive and diverse workplace by developing a culture that embeds our public service values in all you do.

Finally, you understand that success on climate change means success for all Nova Scotians. You know that this a strategic opportunity to build a better, cleaner future and that your work contributes to the vision of a thriving, sustainable province.

Qualifications and Experience

You have a bachelor’s degree in a related field (such as Environmental Sciences, Economics, Business, etc.) as well as several years of progressive experience in environmental/climate policy and leading multidisciplinary teams working on complex, crosscutting issues.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the field of carbon pricing and climate change mitigation and adaptation policy is mandatory. This includes the development of strategic plans and approaches through meaningful public consultations.

As Executive Director you also work with the Senior Management team at Environment and Climate Change to achieve the objectives of the department. This includes budget and human resource management, priority setting and working across divisions.

As the successful candidate, you have knowledge of current key provincial, national and international climate change policies, programs and plans as well as a strong understanding of how the initiatives impact the people, communities, and businesses of the province. This includes experience negotiating agreements and approaches with government and non-government partners.

The ability to apply theory and best practice to identify creative, practical and defensible approaches to overcome challenges is an asset as is the ability to recognize and articulate appropriate approaches to policy issues. Demonstrated experience in research, planning, project management, critical thinking and analysis are required as is an understanding of climate science and policy.

The willingness and ability to share data, ideas and experiences with colleagues that may assist with policy planning or partnership building is a strong asset.

Competencies

You have lead teams of professionals in the past and have demonstrated success through this leadership and work on complex problems. You are also able to show how you have forged strong relationships of trust and collaboration across diverse groups and communities. You are committed to diversity and anti-racism in the workplace.

Excellent verbal and written communication and persuasion skills are required.

Leadership competencies required at this level of work are: Decisiveness, Strategic Orientation, Change Leadership, Team Leadership, Effective Interactive Communication, Self-Awareness and Personal Impact, Partnering and Relationship Building, and Intercultural and Diversity Proficiency.

We will assess the above qualifications and competencies using one or more of the following tools: written examination, standardized tests, oral presentations, interview(s), and reference checks.

Equivalency

An equivalent combination of training, education and experience will be considered. Applicants relying on education and experience equivalencies must demonstrate such equivalencies in their application.

Equivalencies which may be considered include other education or training related to climate change as well as extensive experience in the field.

Benefits

Based on the employment status and Union agreement, the Government of Nova Scotia offers its employees a wide range of benefits such as Health, Dental, Life Insurance, Pension, General Illness (Short and Long Term), Vacation and Employee and Family Assistance Programs. Click here to learn more about our various benefits offerings and eligibility criteria.

Working Conditions

Works in an office environment which may involve everyday risks or minor discomforts and requires normal safety precautions typical of offices and meeting rooms.

Requirement to travel out of province/country by car or by air; there may be exposure to varied weather conditions and road hazards while travelling.

Requirement to visit industrial operations in the province and exposure to the risk of those operations.

What We Offer

Career Development where you have access to career guidance, tools, resources, and ongoing training for every stage of your career.

Engaging workplace. Our Employees feel valued, respected, connected, and tuned in. We have forward-thinking policies and strategies.

Countless Career Paths.

Department Specific Flexible working schedules.

Pay Grade: EC 16

Salary Range: $4,766.36 – $5,943.94 Bi-Weekly

Employment Equity Statement:

Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the citizens we serve. The Government of Nova Scotia has an Employment Equity Policy, and we welcome applications from Indigenous People, African Nova Scotians and Other Racially Visible Persons, Persons with Disabilities and Women in occupations or positions where they are under-represented. If you are a member of one of these equity groups, you are encouraged to self-identify on your electronic application.

Offer of employment is conditional upon the completion of all applicable background checks and confirmation of credentials, the results of which must be satisfactory to the employer. We thank all applicants for the interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

