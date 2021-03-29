Director, Climate Change & Sustainability, BMO – Toronto

This role is enterprise-wide in scope, reporting to the Chief Sustainability Officer to develop and implement BMO’s climate change strategy and client advisory efforts.

The role will be the lead responsible for managing the BMO Climate Institute, acting as Director of the Institute. This will include working with the Chair of the Institute and acting as a resource to other groups including the strategy team of the Bank.

The role is accountable for developing strategies and bank wide engagement on climate risk and opportunity. The role is accountable for BMO’s climate-related research, internal and client facing program development (in cooperation with other teams in Risk and Lines of Business), external disclosures and impact measurement in line with leading disclosure standards and frameworks, and for leading marketing and communications on climate and sustainability matters in partnership with related functions.

The role is a subject matter expert in climate change and draws on knowledge of the principles, standards, frameworks, best practices and innovation opportunities on climate and sustainability and ESG matters in the banking and finance sector. The role is responsible to identify areas for improvement of BMO’s sustainability program and performance and to develop strategies to ensure consistency with market practice, and to communicate with stakeholders both internal and external, maintaining BMO’s leadership position in sustainability and ESG.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Climate Risk and Opportunity

Assessing physical and transition risk for energy, mining, infrastructure, real estate, or other industry and related financial analysis and modelling and building innovative approaches to training, toolkits and dashboards for embedding climate across various lines of business and corporate areas.

Undertaking, as part of a broader team, corporate reporting such as through TCFD, CDP.

Lead on research or thought leadership on climate and sustainability.

Lead or assist in GHG accounting including scope three emissions quantification, utilizing industry methodologies such as PCAF.

Support the development of policies and programs to facilitate the implementation of climate change and sustainability strategy, monitoring and reporting.

Climate Disclosure and Impact Measurement

Drives and informs innovation and content of BMO’s climate related sustainability disclosures.

Maintains a deep knowledge and expertise of the climate reporting landscape including the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and CDP.

Develops public facing statements and policies on climate matters, with internal subject-matter experts, to satisfy market expectations.

Monitors legal and regulatory requirements around climate related disclosure and development of disclosure in accordance with those expectations, with the assistance of legal counsel.

Develops and implements impact measurement strategy including in the topics of climate change, financed emissions and others.

Identifies emerging issues, trends, best practice standards and global commitments related to sustainability and makes recommendations regarding adoption and implementation.

Develops climate-related strategies, strategic objectives and implementation plans and tools for internal and external engagement.

Monitor activities and collaborate proactively with colleagues in LOBs and Corporate Areas to continually advance BMO’s climate agenda.

Establishes and maintains good working relationships with internal stakeholders to enhance awareness and drive buy-in of sustainability and influence strategies and actions to capture opportunities related to sustainability, climate change and related topics like sustainable finance, operational sustainability, sustainable procurement, human rights and others.

Provides advice and support on climate-related investor and stakeholder relations, in light of international best practice and understanding of market expectations and diverse stakeholder perspectives.

Contributes to thought leadership and marketing/communication on climate and sustainability matters, to build BMO’s credentials and enhance reputation. I

Actively participates in and represents BMO in international industry associations and working groups.

Represents BMO in public forums through speaking engagements, roundtables, etc.

Prepares Executive and Board-level materials for the Chief Sustainability Officer and delivers presentations to internal councils and committees including to Executive management and the Board of Directors.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

A very strong technical background, as demonstrated by a PhD; a masters in a quantitative discipline; advanced degrees in economics; a professional certification in engineering, accounting, or another relevant discipline.

A wider set of skills relevant for our ESG practice, such as experience in GHG quantification, Life Cycle Analysis, GRESB, CDP, or other areas.

Minimum requirements are a degree in a related field, Masters-level preferred

Minimum 10 years’ experience in sustainability, ESG or a related field

Knowledge of climate strategy, disclosure frameworks, best practices and emerging issues

Experience with sustainability reporting, impact measurement and climate analytics

Experience with responsible investing or sustainable finance methodologies and analysis and financial modelling

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong relationship management skills

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to navigate ambiguous situations

Motivated self-started with the ability to work independently and lead teams

Politically astute, diplomatic and able to navigate complex corporate and external environment with numerous stakeholders on highly sensitive and controversial topics

Results oriented and goal driven

Organized working style

Strong change management skills

Well-developed negotiation skills and ability to influence decision making

A team player and leader, able to successfully guide the work of others and be committed to achieving common goals

Ability to deal with ambiguity

