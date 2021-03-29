RGGI stakeholders may seek revisions to interim cap-and-trade obligations
Published 21:44 on March 29, 2021 / Last updated at 21:44 on March 29, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI member states anticipate stakeholders will push for revisions to the Northeast US carbon market’s interim compliance requirement during the upcoming programme review, potentially increasing liquidity on the secondary market.
RGGI member states anticipate stakeholders will push for revisions to the Northeast US carbon market’s interim compliance requirement during the upcoming programme review, potentially increasing liquidity on the secondary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.