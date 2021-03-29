China moves to bolster data weak spots for carbon market
Published 14:43 on March 29, 2021
China’s environment ministry on Monday released new rules designed to prevent false reporting of emissions under its national CO2 trading scheme, targeting dozens of state-owned enterprises that have tasked their own subsidiaries with verifying their CO2 output.
